AETA launches eScoop audio recording, live broadcasting app

AETA Audio Systems has launched eScoop, a professional audio recording and broadcasting tool for devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs and PCs. The eScoop provides mobile facilities with audio recording, editing, transmitting and publishing functionality for live broadcasting, enabling users to record and transmit simultaneously through mobile wireless networks and on desk-based IP networks as a client or a server.

Developed in collaboration with the Dutch pro audio developer Technica Del Arte (TDA), eScoop supports protocols including SIP as well as both one-way SHOUTcast/Icecast streaming and two-way streaming when a return channel is required. In addition to broadcasting live material, eScoop also enables the playout of prerecorded material while broadcasting. A simple editing tool allows the user to isolate any item being used.

The eScoop makes it easy for reporters in the field to capture live audio instantly and broadcast it with professional-quality codecs without specialist equipment other than an external microphone, if required. The wide range of built-in codecs includes MP2, AAC, AAC-HE, AAC-HEV2, G711, G722 and the N/ACIP standard. A high degree of service protection is guaranteed by the use of the SIP protocol, which makes it easier to establish a connection and maintain network security through session border controllers.

The AETA eScoop is available now as an app for the iPhone, the iPad, Macs and PCs. A test version is available on request, and an Android version will be available soon.

