AES, EBU Partner on Nextgen Audio over IP

NEW YORK: The Audio Engineering Society and the EBU are collaborating on the development of a new common packet-based network standard for linear PCM audio, according to Standards Committee Chair Bruce Olson. The liaison is officially entitled "Next generation AES/EBU Interface Based On IP Technology."

Bruce Olsen



These two organizations have a history of collaboration. First published in 1985, the AES3 standard, also known as the AES/EBU interface, is a fundamental standard for the transport of digital audio signals between professional devices. The new liaison is a continuation of this work, which will benefit the whole professional audio industry.

The primary AES/EBU focus is on audio interoperability over high-performance IP networks, with the further goal of interoperability with the EBU's common framework for audio contribution over IP, ACIP. The initiative is partially inspired by the ACIP project group's interoperability recommendations for audio over wide-area IP networks. Through the ACIP2 group, chaired by the IRT’s Sonja Langhans, the EBU represents the technical interests of a key user group for the new standard, the public broadcasters of Europe.

Within the AES, the work has already started, with the project known as AES X192. The group is chaired by Kevin Gross. A recently published draft is now being discussed among project participants, including some ACIP2 members.

EBU and AES welcome new project participants. EBU Members or manufacturers working in the broadcast domain can start by joining the ACIP2 project group. Others can directly contact AES task group SC-02-12-H, which is open to any directly and materially affected individuals.. For further information visit www.X192.org. To participate, please follow the links at www.x192.org/join/; membership in SC-02-12-H is open to any directly and materially affected individuals.

The 133rd AES Convention, Oct. 26 – 29 at SF’s Moscone Center will introduce a dedicated, Networked Audio Track Chaired by noted engineer and long-time AES member, Tim Shuttleworth, the six workshops and tutorials developed for this event will feature participants including Sonja Langhans and Kevin Gross. They will address many of the Workflow issues and related concerns currently acting as ‘stumbling blocks’ in the path of interoperability.