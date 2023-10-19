AES Broadcast Committee to Meet in N.Y.

The AES Technical Committee for Broadcast and Online Delivery will hold an in-person meeting next week during the AES Show in New York.

The one-hour meeting will be in Room 2D02 of the Javits Convention Center starting at noon on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Chairman David Bialik said the group and meeting are open to all.

“The committee creates technical documents and standards for broadcast and streaming. Most recently we released TD-1008, which has been elevated to the AES77 standard ‘AES Recommended Practice Loudness Guidelines for Internet Audio Streaming and On-Demand Distribution.’”

The group also recently created a loudness educational web portal to help educate the public about the importance of loudness. It currently is exploring the issue of dialog intelligibility for television.