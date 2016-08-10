AES Adds E-Library Access to Membership Benefit Plan

NEW YORK—Members of the Audio Engineering Society are getting some new benefits per a recent press release from the professional audio organization. AES members will now have access to the AES E-Library as a benefit for all members, associate members and student members.

The E-Library offers documents and other resources of the entirety of AES’ history and contributions to the audio industry in an online database. Additional benefits of AES membership include discounts on AES events, and access to the organizations library of streaming videos with industry leaders.

As a result of the new features, AES has announced that it will raise its membership dues as of Sept. 1; annual dues for AES members/associate members will be $125, while AES student members will pay an annual due of $50. AES is offering current members to renew their membership, and for new members to sign up under current rate for the month of August. Up to five years of membership can be purchased at the current rate.

For more information on how to become an AES member, visit www.aes.org/join.