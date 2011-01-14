Aeroflex acquires LIG Nex1 spectrum analyzer assets

Aeroflex has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the spectrum analyzer assets of LIG Nex1. The primary assets to be acquired include bench-top spectrum analyzer product lines that Aeroflex has offered under its own brand. These products include the 2399C, 2394A, 2395A spectrum analyzers and the newer 3250 Series analyzers, capable of analyzing from 1kHz to 26.5GHz.

The acquisition also includes respective intellectual property. Closing the acquisition is subject to certain delivery requirements by LIG Nex1 as well as certain customary closing conditions.