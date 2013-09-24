Aereo Goes West

NEW YORK—Aereo added four more cities to its launch list: Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and San Antonio, Texas. Dallas was announced earlier. Aereo is the Barry Diller-funded start-up retransmitting broadcast signals to mobile devices sans retransmission consent, and which broadcasters are suing in federal court. Aereo said the four cities will add 8 million people to its footprint.



Aereo launched in March of 2012 in New York and was immediately sued. The courts have denied injunctions to stop the service, so launches continue. The most recent additions bring the total to 26, including Boston, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Miami and Houston this year, “with plans to continue launching the remaining identified expansion cities throughout 2013 and 2014.” Launch dates for the latest cities will be announced later this year, Aereo said.



Aereo CEO and Founder Chet Kanojia made the announcement on Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs Communicopia Conference in New York.