Aereo Dangs Torpedoes Again to Light Up Cincinnati

NEW YORK—Aereo plans to launch service in the Greater Cincinnati region on Jan. 21. The announcement comes a week after the Supreme Court said it would hear the case brought by broadcasters against Aereo for retransmitting signals without a contract. Aereo also announced securing $34 million in funding last week.



Cincinnati will make Aereo’s 10th market, following launches last year in Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Salt Lake City, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Denver and Baltimore. Aereo said it will announce additional launch dates for its expansion cities throughout 2014.



Aereo uses large arrays of tiny antennas to retransmit broadcast TV signals to subscribers for $8 to $10 a month. The service uses a remote DVR model for which it claims legality under Cablevision, a case in the 1980s allowing the cable operator to provide remote DVR service. Aereo subscribers use mobile device apps to access the service.



Broadcasters in New York and Boston are suing Aereo for copyright violation. The federal courts have thus far denied an injunction to shut Aereo down while the copyright issue is decided.



Aereo is currently supported on iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch. The Aereo app for Android (currently in beta) is available for download for devices running Android operating system version 4.1 or higher. Aereo is also supported on Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 9, Firefox, Opera, AppleTV (via airplay) and Roku platforms.