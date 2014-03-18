Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia To Speak April 2 At ACA Washington Summit

PITTSBURGH—The American Cable Association announced that Chet Kanojia, founder and CEO of Aereo will deliver remarks April 2 to ACA’s 21st Annual Summit in Washington, D.C.



Aereo is an online television technology company that enables consumers to access an individual, cloud-based over-the-air antenna and DVR to record and watch live broadcast television on Internet-connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers. The service is the subject of several lawsuits by broadcasters, whose signals Aereo retransmits without permission.



This year’s 21st annual ACA Summit will take place April 1-3 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler also is scheduled to speak April 2.