Adtec Digital to feature new HD DSNG encoder/modulator at BVE 2013

Adtec Digital will showcase a newHD DSNG/contribution encoder/modulator in the M&J Communications stand, H-39, at BVE 2013, Feb. 26-28 in London.

Targeting DSNG, SD, HD and 3-D contribution, distribution and fixed circuit trunking applications, the ultra-low delay EN-91P DSNG contribution encoder/modulator combines high-efficiency AVC 4:2:2 compression with fast processing for flexible delivery of video for time-sensitive and bandwidth-limited applications.

The EN-91P allows concurrent encoding and streaming to IP, ASI and L-Band or IF DVBS/S2. The DVBS/S2 modulator modes support QPSK up to 32APSK based on software licenses. The EN-91P supports HD and SD MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 video with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma sampling, and up to eight pairs of audio, with pass-through support for PCM, 16-bit and 20-bit DolbyE and Dolby AC3 2.0 and 5.1.

Standard features include time code, captions, Teletext, AFD and redundant power supplies. Control and monitoring options include SNMP, Web and push-button front-panel interfaces. Both the EN-91P and RD-70 are fully interoperable with leading third-party receivers and encoders.