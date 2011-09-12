Adobe to add new 3-D color grading features with acquisition of IRIDAS technology

Looking to increase its presence in the professional post production arena (including 3-D), Adobe Systems announced at the IBC2011 show that it has acquired certain assets of privately held IRIDAS, a Munich, Germany-based provider of software tools for digital color grading and enhancement of professional film and video content, including stereoscopic technology. Adobe said color grading is becoming an increasingly important part of content creation with the advent and rapid growth of High Dynamic Range (HDR) video.

No financial details about the sale price of IRIDAS were provided.

With the addition of IRIDAS technology, Adobe Creative Suite Production Premium and Adobe Creative Suite Master Collection will theoretically add a comprehensive set of tools so video editors can manipulate color and light for any type of content, including television. Those new features will include IRIDAS SpeedGrade, a toolset for stereoscopic 3-D, RAW processing, color grading and finishing of digital content.

“Joining forces with Adobe provides us with an amazing opportunity to get our technology into more peoples’ hands,” said Lin Sebastian Kayser, chief executive officer, IRIDAS. “Adobe has demonstrated real commitment to the professional film and video market with its recent releases and has a known track record of integrating acquired technologies.

“With the addition of our color grading technology, I believe Production Premium can lead the HDR video and stereoscopic charge as the film and professional video industry evolves.”

The IRIDAS SpeedGrade suite has been used for a number of feature film projects, including several in 3-D, such as “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Adobe will assimilate much of the staff at IRIDAS into the Adobe development team. On the IRIDAS website, it says that product support, licensing and customer data would remain with IRIDAS for the time being.