Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 adds HTML5 authoring

Adobe Systems (www.adobe.com) has released Adobe Creative Suite 5.5, a new product family that features advances in HTML5 and Flash authoring to enable designers and developers to create compelling content and applications.

Creative Suite 5.5 products also feature innovation in video production and editing, and add new capabilities in digital publishing. With Creative Suite 5.5 content authors worldwide can deliver work to multiple platforms, operating systems, Web browsers, smart phones and tablets, including Apple iOS, Android and BlackBerryTablet devices.

Focused on the latest wave of mobile devices, this new release of Creative Suite gives Web designers and developers a complete software solution for producing HTML5 content in the browser and deliver mobile applications through advances in Flash tooling. It empowers customers to create, deliver and monetize rich content and applications for virtually any screen.

In addition to advances in mobile authoring and digital publishing, Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium Suite delivers video and audio professionals improved performance that builds upon the huge customer momentum the Production Premium suite is experiencing with broadcasters, filmmakers and video professionals worldwide.