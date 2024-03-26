Adobe Announces Generative AI Solutions for Content Supply Chain

LAS VEGAS—As part of the Adobe Summit, Adobe has announced a number of major product developments that will help companies optimize their entire content supply chain with generative AI.

As part of that effort, Adobe unveiled a set of products to help companies automate and optimize their content supply chain. Those include Adobe GenStudio, a new generative AI-first offering that lets marketing teams quickly plan, create, manage, activate and measure on-brand content and Firefly Services, a collection of generation and editing APIs.

“The world’s leading brands and agencies are partnering with Adobe to accelerate their content supply chain as they deliver on a mandate to drive greater efficiency in their organizations,” said Eric Hall, chief marketing officer, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe is uniquely positioned to combine best-in-class applications across Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud with generative AI natively integrated for teams to boost productivity and deliver personalization at scale.”

Adobe also announced new workflow and planning capabilities. It reported that a major release in Workfront will provide every user a unified view into all activities across the marketing lifecycle, through highly visual marketing campaign calendars and dynamic briefs. This new planning module connects records from every marketing campaign such as assets, timelines, project status and performance metrics to ensure organizations plan strategically and accelerate campaign delivery.

In terms of Workfront and Frame.io, Adobe said that a new natively integrated review and approval workflow will streamline collaboration between cross-functional teams. Any time a marketer creates a project in Workfront, a parallel project is automatically created in Frame.io (where creatives share content and track feedback). Any comments and assets shared will instantly be visible across both applications.

In terms of new creation and production capabilities, Adobe announced new Firefly features with Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models that fundamentally change how brands create and produce content to deliver personalization at scale.

Custom Models enable enterprises to further train and customize Firefly based on their own assets, from products to characters to campaign and brand styles.

Firefly Services are a collection of generation and editing APIs that can be embedded into any workflow and power the creation of hundreds of localized or personalized asset variations.

During the event, Adobe also outlined new capabilities in Creative Cloud for Enterprise.

With Object Composites, creative teams can seamlessly blend products and objects into a variety of high-quality generative scenes, inclusive of tones, colors, lighting and textures—all in seconds. And with Style Kits, teams can create and share style templates to save and reuse Firefly prompts, reference assets and presets.

In addition, Adobe Express for Enterprise empowers marketers to self-serve in creating and editing on-brand content with speed and ease. With brand style controls and templates, creative teams can set color, font usage and lock elements such as images to ensure non-creative teams stay on brand.

In terms of new asset management capabilities, Adobe explained that the Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets content hub will allow teams to easily distribute brand-governed assets across their organization, partners, agencies and more. Users can collaborate and share images, icons, illustrations, PDFs, videos and more, with a unified content hub for all enterprise use cases. Content hub forms a seamless connection point between Adobe GenStudio and AEM Assets, where any user can search for an asset and create personalized variations with Firefly in Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation application.

With AEM Sites variant generation, Adobe reported that brands can take a single marketing asset and create numerous variations of copy that speak to different audiences. Teams can take a web page for instance and generate variants where the copy is personalized for target personas across different industries, job roles, age groups and more. With Edge Delivery Services, brands can deliver the fastest possible page load times, increasing SEO rankings, engagement and conversion. Document-based authoring in AEM Sites also allows the broader team to author webpages in Microsoft Word or Google Docs.

In terms of new reporting and insights capabilities, Adobe announced that with Adobe Content Analytics brands will be able to understand the performance of AI-generated content down to the attribute level. The system can analyze and pinpoint elements (colors, objects, styles) that resonate with target audiences. This provides a necessary feedback loop ensuring that AI-generated content also aligns with business goals.