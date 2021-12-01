AccuWeather Network Inks Measurement Deal with Nielsen

STATE COLLEGE, Penn.—The AccuWeather Network has announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Nielsen for cable TV measurement to help deepen AccuWeather’s ability to better understand its audiences and work with agencies and advertisers who rely on Nielsen as a currency.

“With the recent expansion of our national footprint and linear audience, using Nielsen became more advantageous, both as a programming insights generator and as a transactional option,” said Sarah Katt, general manager of AccuWeather Network. “We know AccuWeather has a growing set of high value consumer segments, and this data will allow us to learn more about them and share that info with brands trying to connect with them.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with AccuWeather and are excited to support their continued success through our industry-leading TV Audience Measurement service,” said Amilcar Perez, executive vice president, national media clients, Nielsen. “Now more than ever, it’s important for our clients to understand and evaluate how consumers are engaging with their unique programming. We’re confident that our Nielsen data will help AccuWeather not just demonstrate its value to marketers, but will also help them make more informed decisions about all aspects of their programming to help them achieve continued growth."

The AccuWeather Network, which is now available in more than 34 million households via Spectrum TV, DirecTV, AT&T TV NOW, Verizon Fios, and Frontier cable as well as Philo and fuboTV, is a nationally available weather news channel that delivers the latest local and national breaking weather news coverage and forecasts.