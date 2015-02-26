AccuWeather Announces Recordbreaking 9.5 Billion Daily Data Requests

STATE COLLEGE, PA. – Global weather provider AccuWeather has set a new record in daily big data demand, receiving and processing more than 9.5 billion digital requests every day from all over the world.

Helping to drive the boom in data is the AccuWeather MinuteCast app, which provides personalized, minute-by-minute weather information using street addresses or GPS locations. MinuteCast can also give by-the-minute precipitation forecasts for a two hour period – including precipitation type, intensity and start and end times.

“AccuWeather has expanded exponentially on a global scale, growing from 2 million to 4 billion digital data requests for daily weather information in the last five years” said AccuWeather Chief Digital Officer Steven Smith. “Today, AccuWeather processes 9.5 billion requests for weather information every day. Our trusted weather data, combined with the evolution of technology and mobile devices, allows us to fulfill our mission of personalizing the weather to improve people’s lives on a significantly larger scale than before.”