AccuWeather and Baron Combine for Severe Weather Coverage

STATE COLLEGE, PENN. – AccuWeather, a provider of weather information and digital media headquartered in State College, Penn., and Baron, a provider of critical weather intelligence based in Huntsville, Ala., have teamed up to offer combined severe weather capabilities to local TV stations.

Baron will pair its on-air radar technology and storm tracking and forecasting devices with AccuWeather’s StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen technology for improved storm coverage. AccuWeather will also incorporate Baron’s products into its new 24/7 AccuWeather Network for live storm coverage, weather alerts, information and updates.

AccuWeather and Baron will display their collaboration at the 2015 NAB Show, which runs from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.