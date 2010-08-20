Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honors Avid

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has honored Avid with an Engineering Plaque for Avid Media Access for its role in improving the process of working with tapeless media.

The plaque is presented for achievements that exhibit a high level of engineering expertise and are important to industry progress. Avid Media Access eliminates the time-consuming transcoding processes and saves time and money in the production process. It has advanced TV production by providing customers with a faster, more reliable and cost-efficient way to work with tapeless media and get productions to air more quickly.

Avid also shared in this year’s presentation of the academy’s Philo T. Farnsworth Award, named for the TV inventor, which honors an agency, company or institution whose contributions have significantly affected the state of TV technology and engineering over a long period of time.

This year’s honoree is Digidesign, a pioneering digital technology company formed in 1984 by Peter Gotcher and Evan Brooks. Avid purchased Digidesign in 1995.