ABU Marks Digital Decision Time



The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is looking for broadcasters to plan their flag in the digital radio and television future. “Decision Time for Stakeholders” is the theme for the 2012 Digital Broadcasting Symposium, held 6–9 March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Broadcast Australia has signed on as the principal sponsor of the symposium, which will feature presentations by experts, panel discussion, workshops and an exhibition.



