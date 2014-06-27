ABS to Hold Free 4K Open House

SEATAC, WASH.—Advanced Broadcast Solutions announced a free 4K open house at its offices in SeaTac on July 17, 2014, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a number of vendors at the event, including Adobe, AJA Video Systems, Elemental Technologies, Four Winds Interactive, Fujinon, Infortrend, Quantum, Planar and Sony. Lunch will be provided for registered attendees.

4K and other large raster acquisition formats offer improved resolution and high dynamic range that rival film, enough to already convince many episodic television producers to replace 35mm film with video. Plus, 4K or ultra-high definition displays are also being considered for a variety of applications, including I-MAG (image magnification), live events and high-end retail. However, a number of questions remain regarding production, post-production and distribution workflows.

For more information, please visit the event page.