ABI Research finds more mobile Internet visitors click on ads

An online survey of 1003 people showed that 27 percent click on mobile ads or banners. That rate is up from a similar survey ABI Research conducted in December 2008, when 21 percent of respondents said they clicked on a mobile banner or text ad. Another key finding of this recent report is that mobile Internet users are seeing banner ads and clickable links, said director Neil Strother, who added that the people surveyed also recalled the ads.

Other findings of the study showed that an increased number of mobile phone users are accessing mobile Internet on a daily basis, with 28 percent visiting mobile Internet sites at least once a day. In the 2008 survey, only 16 percent of respondents said they daily accessed Internet sites on their phones. The study also showed that resistance to receiving promotions, such as coupons and discounts, on the mobile phone is weakening: About 45 percent of respondents said they would accept promotions, with some reluctance and if they had some control over the process. The 2008 survey showed that only about 36 percent would accept these types of mobile promotions. Interestingly, however, the percentage of consumers who say they are wary about using their phones to make purchases has risen; 76 percent said they were concerned about security, up from 71 percent in the previous survey.