ABC Owned Stations Get Own Amazon Fire TV Apps

BURBANK, CALIF.—A number of local ABC owned stations are making the jump to OTT, as Disney | ABC has announced new streaming apps that will be available on Amazon Fire TV. Eight local stations—WLS-TV/Chicago; WABC-TV/New York; KABC-TV/Los Angeles; WPVI-TV/Philadelphia; KGO-TV/San Francisco; KTRK-TV/Houston; WTVD-TV/Raleigh-Durham; and KFSN-TV/Fresno—will now have their own OTT app. In addition, Disney | ABC has announced the launch of a Freeform stream app.

The Amazon Fire TV apps for the local stations will include local news, weather and community news. This will include an evening video digest featuring major news from the day, a “Feel Good” section with inspirational news stories, and a weather section offering a seven-day forecast and video clips.

The new Freeform app will allow users to stream Freeform shows that include “Pretty Little Liars,” “Shadowhunters” and “The Fosters” live and on-demand on desktops, mobile and connected TV devices.

Disney | ABC has also announced that its ABC streaming app has an updated user interface and is now supported across all devices.