ABC, FOX affiliate WGGB-TV selects Crystal Vision for HD upgrade

Locally owned by Gormally Broadcasting, Massachusetts-based ABC and FOX affiliate WGGB-TV has selected Crystal Vision for its transition to HD, with the supplier decision made on the products' functionality per dollar. WGGB-TV purchased 32 boards to up/downconvert, distribute, synchronize, delay and embed/de-embed signals as well as key logos for on-air programming.

WGGB-TV is using two MultiLogo V131 logo keyers to add bugs to on-air programming. Two ViViD HD video delay lines are providing a bypass for the logo generators and keyers, allowing WGGB-TV to make a clean switch for logo preview and development prior to going to air.

The station is also using up/down/crossconverters, and TANDEM HD-21 and TANDEM-110 embedders and de-embedders are being used to de-embed the audio for Dolby E processing. The multifunctional SYNNER-E HD combines a video synchronizer, tracking audio delay, embedder, de-embedder and audio processor with sophisticated Dolby E handling, and two of these boards are being used to synchronize video and audio before it goes out for distribution.