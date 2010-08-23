ABC and Telemundo Affiliates Strike News-sharing Deal in Atlanta

ATLANTA: WSB-TV, the ABC affiliate owned by Cox, struck a news-sharing agreement with the local Telemundo station, WKTB-LD. The partnership was announced today, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



AJCsays the agreement will give WSB access to news focused on Atlanta’s Hispanic community. WKTB in turn will have access to WSB’s general local news for its weeknight evening news broadcasts.



WKTB is owned by Korean American TV Broadcasting.