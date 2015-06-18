9X Media Adds Music Channel with BroadStream OASYS

BroadStream’s OASYS Integrated Playout platform delivers extensive onscreen graphics for all 9X Media’s music channels



ATLANTA – Mumbai-based TV network 9X Media will launch its sixth regional music channel via BroadStream Solutions’ OASYS integrated playout system. 9X has been using OASYS since it was first introduced in 2008. OASYS offers onscreen graphics, including lower thirds, tickers, squeeze backs, picture-in-picture and more. Data sources include RSS feeds and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

BroadStream Solutions is an Atlanta-based provider of playout tools for linear TV and news channels.