90% of U.S. Households Get Internet Service at Home

DURHAM, N.H.—New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that 90% of U.S. households get an internet service at home, compared to 84% in 2017, and 74% in 2007.

Broadband accounts for 99% of households with an internet service at home, and 89% of all households get a broadband internet service – an increase from 82% in 2017, and 53% in 2007, the researchers reported.

“The percentage of households getting an internet service at home, including high-speed broadband, is higher than in any previous year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Computer usage and knowledge remain the foundation for internet services in the home. Among those that do not get an Internet service at home, 58% also do not use a computer at home.”

This study also found that 90% of households use a laptop or desktop computer, an increase from 85% in 2017. Of those that use a laptop or desktop computer at home, 96% have an internet service at home.

People who do not use a laptop or desktop computer at home account for 58% of those who do not get an internet service at home. Older people also accounted for a large share of those who do not have home internet service.

Other key findings from the new study include:

Individuals aged 65+ account for 34% of those that do not get an internet service at home

56% of broadband subscribers are very satisfied (8-10 on a 1-10 scale) with their internet service at home, while 6% are not satisfied (1-3).

44% of broadband subscribers do not know the download speed of their service – compared to 60% in 2017

61% reporting internet speeds of >100 Mbps are very satisfied with their service, compared to 41% with speeds <50 Mbps, and 57% that do not know their speed

40% of broadband households get a bundle of services from a single provider – compared to 64% in 2017, and 78% in 2012

59% of adults with an internet service at home watch video online daily – compared to 59% in 2020, 43% in 2017, and 17% in 2012

These findings are based on a survey of 1,910 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2022. This is LRG’s twentieth annual study on this topic.