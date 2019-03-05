8K Association Releases Two New Documents

NORWALK, Conn.—The newly formed 8K Association (8KA) has just released two new public documents on its website. These documents are:

The 8KA Announcement slides from CES 2019 Press Conference (Register)

A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document (Register)

These documents can be accessed by registering at the link above to receive an email with a link to access the PDF file.

Principal members of the 8K Association include leading panel supplier AU Optronics (AUO) along with consumer electronics giants Hisense, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, and TCL Electron-ics. Panel supplier Samsung Display is also in the process of joining the 8KA.

Specific goals of the organization include:

Promoting 8K TVs and 8K content to consumers and professionals

Helping educate consumers and professionals about the 8K ecosystem

Helping secure 8K native content for members

Encouraging service providers (especially OTT) to develop 8K offerings

Facilitating communication within 8K ecosystem to help with commercialization

Developing initial technical requirements for 8K input signals

Developing initial 8K TV categories and minimum specifications for image quality

The 8K Association expects to soon publish more documents to allow additional companies to consider joining the organization.