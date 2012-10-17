65.6 Million Viewers Watched the Second Presidential Debate

NEW YORK: Nielsen says around 65.6 million people tuned in to watch the second debate between incumbent President Barack Obama and Republican candidate Mitt Romney on Tuesday, Oct. 16.



The second presidential debate, and third overall, in this political season’s debate quartet, netted 2.4 million more viewers than the second presidential debate between then Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. John McCain in 2008. Viewership was down from the first Obama-Romney debate, which netted 67.1 million viewers on Oct. 3.



Both of the 2012 debates were carried on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, CurrentTV and CNBC.