5Qs About NAB 2016: Mark Schubin

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



Mark Schubin,engineer and explainer (as well as engineer-in-charge at the Metropolitan Opera):

Q1.How many NAB Shows have you attended?

M.S. 44



Q2.What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

M.S. In alphabetical order: ATSC 3.0, drones, HDR, IP, LED walls, and virtual reality.



Q3.What were some examples of these themes?

M.S. ATSC 3.0land outside South Upper, droneland and LEDwallsland in Central, and VRland in North.



Q4.Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

M.S. Like everyone else, I have a very hard time seeing into the future.



Q5.What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

M.S. NICT’s live holography (though the Lytro light-field cinematography camera might be said to be a successor).