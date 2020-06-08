5G Protests Result in No Damage to Towers

No damage was caused to 5G cell towers in the U.S. over the weeknd as a result of “5G Global Protest Day,” according to reports.

Some organizations, like NATE , voiced concern over the potential risk of 5G protesters vandalizing or damaging towers here in the U.S., as has happened on a few occasions in the U.K. and Europe. The protests, of which there were only two in the U.S., according to The National Interest, appeared to have remained peaceful, however.

The FCC’s General Counsel , Thomas M. Johnson, said last week that the conspiracy theories that are much of the basis for these 5G protests are “long on panic and short on science.”