NATE Warns Members About 5G Global Protest Day

WATERTOWN, S.D.—NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, has sent out an advisory bulletin to its members regarding the 5G Global Protest Day that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6.

Here is the statement from NATE:

“NATE as an organization has heard through official channels that there are 5G Global Protest Day activities being planned throughout the country this Saturday, June 6, 2020. NATE member companies set themselves apart by embodying the characteristics of work ethic, professionalism, safety and quality on a daily basis. NATE reminds our member companies and their employees to remain safe, exercise vigilance and report any unusual or suspicious activities that they witness when traveling to and working at tower sites this weekend.

“NATE member contractor companies and their skilled technicians are on the front lines playing a major role deploying the communications tower infrastructure, equipment and technology essential to enable high-speed, 5G mobile service in the United States and throughout North America. NATE is excited about contributing to a 5G economy that will positively transform communities, enterprises and the citizens who live there. Together, NATE members will continue to make a difference.”

Those protesting against 5G believe that the developing technology will produce a number of negatives ranging from environmental issues, health, privacy, property values and on schools, according to Citizens for 5G Awareness .

Citizens for 5G Awareness laid out a schedule of initiatives for its supporters to take part in what has been labeled global action week, culminating in an organized protest in Huntington, N.Y. There are Facebook groups as well that promote organized protests across the globe, including some in the U.S.