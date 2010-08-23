3D Glasses Maker Closes on $1.07 Million Equity Investment

GAINESVILLE, FLA.: Bit Cauldron, noted for making 3D shutter glasses and transmitters, closed on a $1.07 million equity investment, according to a Securities and Exchange filing. The source of the funding was not disclosed.Tech Journal Southsaid current investors included the Emergent Growth Fund II, “a member-managed angel group” in Gainesville.



Bit Cauldron was founded two years ago by James Mentz, Sam Caldwell and Robert Mentz. It started getting attention at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show, where it unveiled its universal 3D shutter glasses. Bit Cauldron makes two models of 3D shutter glasses that connect via IEEE 802.15.4, a transmission specification for wireless personal area networks, or WPANs.



Unlike the majority of shutter glasses that flicker when a viewer looks away from a 3DTV set, Calwell said Bit Cauldron’s do not. The glasses due to hit the market via Monster Cable in September for a suggested retail price of $169.95 for the glasses only and $249.95 for a glasses-transmitter bundle.

-- Deborah D. McAdams