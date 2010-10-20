'PBS NewsHour' Transmitted to Phones Via AudioNow



WASHINGTON: The PBS NewsHour recently announced the availability of its broadcast audio track via phone.



Through a partnership with mobile phone radio distribution company AudioNow, listeners can hear episodes of the daily one-hour broadcast without downloads or costly data services. The service is available 24 hours a day to mobile and land lines at 712-432-6610. AudioNow operates under a proprietary, “single-stream” technology serving all mobile platforms.



The PBS NewsHour is also accessible through television and radio broadcasts, podcast, the PBS NewsHour website, YouTube channel and iPhone App.



Airing five nights per week on over 315 PBS stations, the PBS NewsHour is produced by MacNeil/Lehrer Productions in association with member station WETA in Washington, D.C.

