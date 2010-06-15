'Leverage' Captures With AJA Kona



Electric Entertainment, a Los Angeles production and post company, is using AJA’s Kona capture cards and conversion products for production on TNT's primetime drama series, “Leverage.”



The show is captured in 4K using RED digital cameras in Portland, Ore., with dailies being shipped to Los Angeles overnight as RED R3D files. These are transcoded via RedCine into Apple ProRes 4:2:2 proxies. Three different editorial teams cut the episodes on a rotational basis, using Apple Final Cut systems. AJA’s Kona and Kona LHe cards, along with several AJA conversion products are instrumental in the workflow at Electric Entertainment. They’re used to view signals on set, accelerate ingest of the ProRes files into a 40 TV SAN system, and perform 24 to 30 fps conversion, among other duties.



“We've been using an all-digital workflow since the very first episode [of ‘Leverage’],” said Brian Gonosey, one of the show’s editors. “Once Dean Devlin got a taste of cutting in HD with Kona-enabled ProRes HQ he wondered why anyone would ever cut in SD again. He adopted this workflow for all of his shows and movies and he's all about taking risks to get to the next great thing. AJA has always supported us in doing that.”



“Leverage” stars Timothy Hutton and is produced by Dean Devlin. It will enter its third season on TNT on June 20.



