2019 HPA Awards Accepting Entries for Creative Categories

BURBANK, Calif.—Creatives in the feature film, episodic and commercial arenas are now able to submit entries for consideration for the 14th HPA Awards presented by the Hollywood Professional Association. The awards are recognition for the behind-the-scenes work of industry professionals who support and collaborate with the vision of filmmakers.

Awards will be handed recognizing Outstanding Color Grading for theatrical feature, episode or non-theatrical feature and commercial; Outstanding editing for theatrical feature, episode or non-theatrical feature (30 minutes and under) and episode or non-theatrical feature (over 30 minutes); Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) for theatrical feature, episode or non-theatrical feature and commercial; and Outstanding Visual Effects for theatrical feature, episode or non-theatrical (13 episodes and fewers) and episode or non-theatrical (over 13 episodes).

Submissions will be accepted from now until July 12. Early bird entries, which offer a reduced entry fee, are open until June 10. For work to be eligible it must have debuted domestically and/or internationally between Sept. 5, 2018, to Sept. 3, 2019. Entrants do not need to be members of the HPA or working in the U.S. The complete guidelines for submitting an entry are available at www.hpaawards.net.

The 14th HPA Awards will take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.