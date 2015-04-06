2015 NAB Show Takes On Cybersecurity

LAS VEGAS – Cybersecurity will be a hot topic at the 2015 NAB Show, with sessions, keynote speeches and workshops scheduled.

“Protecting our Assets: Cybersecurity and the Media” is a super session scheduled for April 15 and will focus on the issues that make organizations vulnerable to attack – whether they are military, government or commercial. Another session scheduled for April 15 is “Cybersecurity for Broadcasters: Protect Your Station from Hackers, Spammers and Black Hats,” at the Broadcast Management Conference.

Cybersecurity will also be a topic covered during the Technology Luncheon on April 15, with John McAfee, founder of McAfee Inc., delivering a keynote speech on the current cybersecurity arena.

A workshop will also be offered on the NAB Show floor. The Media Technologies for Military & Government Workshop will highlight technologies that are strengthening the value chain of America’s military – including cybersecurity.

The 2015 NAB Show runs from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.