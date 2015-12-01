2015 NAB Show New York Draws Record Crowd

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters, producers of NAB Show and NAB Show New York, today announced that verified attendance at the 2015 NAB Show New York reached a record 7,206. The newly branded NAB Show New York—formally CCW featuring SATCON—was held Nov. 11–12 at the Javits Convention Center.



This figure represents an 11 percent increase over 2014 verified attendance of 6,493. JD Events, the previous organizer of CCW+SATCON, reported attendance reached a record 6,917 in 2013.



NAB unveiled the new logo and tagline for NAB Show New York, “The Essence of NAB. The Power of NYC,” at the opening of this year’s event. The new brand reflects an expanded focus that leverages the strength and penetration of NAB Show for an enhanced attendee and exhibitor experience.



“The positive attendance trend is an indicator of the great potential that NAB Show New York holds,” said NAB Executive Vice President, Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “And now with the renowned NAB Show brand behind it, we see tremendous opportunity to build new partnerships, enhance our focus and continue to grow this event in New York’s unique and thriving media market.”

