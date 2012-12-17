2013 CES Mobile TV TechZone Features Latest Consumer Gear, Demonstrations

CARMEL, IND. – Mobile TV returns to CES in January at the Mobile TV TechZone with new consumer products designed to receive mobile digital TV broadcasts from local stations.



With more than 130 TV broadcasters now transmitting with Mobile TV signals, the CES 2013 Mobile TV TechZone will feature services, products, and demonstrations utilizing the ATSC mobile broadcast standard.



On display in Central Hall 14340 in the Mobile TV TechZone:



The Mobile Content Venture will show the latest products compatible with Dyle mobile TV, now available throughout the U.S. on the Samsung Lightray phone from MetroPCS and the Elgato EyeTV Mobile iPad adapter.



The Mobile Emergency Alert System will demonstrate how consumers can avoid cell phone congestion when information is most critical.



The Mobile500 Alliance plans to showcase its services for the Mobile iPad and iPhone receiver with its MyDTV application and will feature additional devices and enhanced functionality at CES in 2013. The Elgato EyeTV Mobile receiver and app, which debuted at CES in 2012, will continue to offer live television recording, fully integrated social media and interactive advertising.



Mobile TV could also serve as a method for broadcasters to distribute 3D TV signals, with both stereoscopic signals sent through a single radiofrequency channel -- with one "eye" using the standard ATSC stream and the second eye transmitted using the Mobile TV stream. ETRI (the Korean research institute), LG Electronics, and DTVInteractive will demonstrate terrestrial broadcast 3D TV in the Mobile TV TechZone.



