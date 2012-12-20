NAB to Host 2013 State Leadership Conference

WASHINTON -- The National Association of Broadcasters will host its State Leadership Conference, March 4–6, 2013 at The Ritz-Carlton in Washington.



The conference is designed to provide updates on legislative items before Congress and the latest on regulatory issues. These are especially important after the recent election and the potential for new concerns to be brought forward as TV, Internet and radio find themselves under Washington’s gaze.



The NAB provides briefings on legislation and regulation and also recruits prominent speakers, who in the past have included federal policymakers, including legislators. The organization also provides information for broadcasters who would like to meet with their congressional representatives and advocate for the industry on Capitol Hill. Additionally, there will be networking opportunities throughout the conference. Registration for the conference is currently open.