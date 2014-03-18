Ericsson Lights Up Virtualized Encoding

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson is launching Ericsson Virtualized Encoding, described as a “unified software solution designed to remove the complexity of TV Anywhere video processing.”



The new solution is said to be “task and service-oriented, intelligently allocating resources and simplifying the process of selecting the right encoding method and platform based on the operator’s priorities for deployment speed, video quality and output. It eliminates complexity, enables more efficient resource utilization and bandwidth management and bridges the gap between broadcast and IT infrastructures, allowing deployment of enhanced TV services much more quickly.”



Ericsson Virtualized Encoding is part of the company’s Video Processing range. It supports compressed off-air or mezzanine and uncompressed inputs; traditional linear broadcast on cable, IPTV, DTH satellite and DTT, multiscreen ABR delivery over IP outputs; and MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs. It can be implemented on processing platforms containing a combination of dedicated programmable hardware such as Ericsson’s video processing chip, in customer premises and software or GPU-based servers on premise, or potentially deployed in the cloud.



Ericsson predicts there will be 50 billion connected devices by 2020, 15 billion of which will be video-enabled.