Yangaroo and Adstream Team on Canadian Distribution

TORONTO—Yangaroo announced an arrangement with the global advertising distribution company Adstream to provide distribution of television commercials, for selected clients, to Canadian broadcast destinations. London-based Adstream represents over 75 percent of the top 100 brands worldwide, with offices in 29 countries, according to Yangaroo.



Yangaroo will integrate its DMDS digital delivery platform with Adstream’s asset management, to provide a seamless service to major and secondary broadcasters throughout Canada.

