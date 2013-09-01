WSDG gives Mineirão stadium a FIFA-worthy update

Everything was new back in 1965 — or so it seemed. This was certainly an era when technology was transforming the planet and our perception of the worlds beyond it. However, that was more than 40 years ago, and state-of-the-art sports facilities like the 60,000-seat stadium located in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, have grown a bit long in the tooth in the intervening decades. When it was selected as one of the 12 host cities for the 2016 Olympics, Belo Horizonte officials considered their options and decided to tap the Walters-Storyk Design Group (WSDG) |Brazil to help develop and implement plans to significantly upgrade the Mineirão’s audio and video components.

The updates

Replacement audio and video systems had to service the entire stadium, including all public areas — a total of 3 million sq ft. WSDG provided an equipment package designed to offer aural and visual feedback to the fans and athletes, as well as to VIP suites, offices and access areas.

Want to find out more?

Subscribe to our Digital Edition and check out the September issue. It is FREE!

Already a Digital Edition subscriber? Click here to get the issue.