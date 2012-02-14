Volicon to show new Observer TS 7.0 at 2012 NAB

The system allows users to record (log) MPEG transport streams continuously, and monitor the A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness, NAVE, and other correlations of data and video. Observer also allows users to remotely stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise. Because Observer TS logs the full transport stream, the user is able to go back an hour, a day, a week, or a month to examine and/or export content and effectively eliminate chronic issues with service handoffs.

Low bit rate proxies, WMV or H.264, and DVR-like frame-accurate controls allow for easy content review, even when operating over an enterprise network or WAN. The logging, review, and export capabilities allow operators to troubleshoot problems quickly and distinguish customers' issues in their network from issues with the service handoff.