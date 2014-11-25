VidiGo Partners With Asian Systems Integrator Ideal Systems

AMSTERDAM—VidiGo is extending its partnership network in Asia by launching a premium partnership deal with Ideal Systems.



VidiGo obtained partnerships with seven offices of Ideal Systems, introducing access to countries such as China mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and India. With its premium status, Ideal Systems will be able to provide their clients with new innovative technologies to improve production efficiency and enhance viewing quality.



VidiGo makes software and IT-based solutions for live TV production.