Viacom, Twitter join for social video campaigns

Viacom and Twitter have joined forces to deliver social video advertising campaigns around Viacom’s most popular programs and biggest events, including on MTV, VH1, CMT, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, TV Land and Spike.

The partnership will launch with the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, during which MTV will deliver real-time, sponsor-supported highlights via Twitter. The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, August 25.

The Video Music Awards “virtually pioneered the social TV moment, triggering a demand among marketers to tap into the fan conversations and trending topics that Viacom networks create every day,” said Jeff Lucas, head of sales, music and entertainment at Viacom Media Networks. “Through this partnership, we’re allowing marketers to insert their brands seamlessly into the torrent of fan activity and engagement around our networks on Twitter.”

Adam Bain, president of global revenue at Twitter, said that Twitter Amplify will allow Viacom to connect people across screens, and tap into the social conversation on Twitter with complimentary TV video clips across all devices.

Viacom’s shows and events have consistently driven significant activity on Twitter, and the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards generated among the most tweets of any news event last year.

According to Twitter, more than 52 million votes were cast via tweets for the “Most Sharable Video” for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. The show itself generated 14.7 million tweets. The biggest peak of the night went to the moment One Direction won Best Pop Video with 98,307 tweets per minute. Taylor Swift’s performance was the night’s second biggest moment, generating 86,275 tweets per minute.