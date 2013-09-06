Ukraine media group adds content storage management for news, production

Ukraine media group 1+1 Media has installed a Front Porch Digital DIVArchive CSM system in its Kiev facility to store, archive, transcode and restore content for the production and news departments at its five TV channels and other media outlets.

"DIVArchive gives us a convenient and reliable archiving architecture that fully integrates with our existing playout system, media asset manager, on-air automation and other hardware and software — a major factor for us when searching for a new archiving solution," said Philip Petrenko, technical director of 1+1 Media. "It also saves a lot of time because all routine processes connected with archiving, restoring and transcoding are now fully automated."

Before installing DIVArchive, 1+1 Media had to plan for system backups, maintenance and reconfiguration. It also needed third-party transcoding software to create different formats for end users. DIVArchive eliminates downtime by allowing full backups, reconfiguration, maintenance and upgrades without taking the system offline. It also eliminates the need for a separate transcoder by converting media files using an integrated transcoder.

The DIVArchive system complements 1+1 Media's new tape library. The media group leverages DIVArchive's storage plan management to create specific workflows for every new task.

