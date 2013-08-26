UDN Launches New Cable Channel Using Ross Video

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA — United Daily News in Taiwan invested in Ross Video technology for their new cable channel UDN.TV. Launching the channel Aug. 1, UDN held an event in SongShan Cultural Park with 400 guests including the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Taipei, distinguished guests and Taiwan media.



A key highlight of UDN’s launch event was Ross’ Augmented Reality platform—an integration of the Ross Carbonite Production Switcher, Furio Robotics Camera System and XPression Graphics Systems, paired together with Unreel’s AR Control System.