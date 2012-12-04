TVNZ partners with Brightcove for new on-demand catch-up TV app

Cloud content services provider Brightcove has announced that TVNZ, New Zealand’s national broadcaster, will launch a new TVNZ onDemand catch-up TV app for Apple iOS and Google Android devices using the Brightcove App Cloud mobile app platform. With App Cloud, TVNZ will be able to deliver rich, advertising-supported long-form content experiences to viewers across devices, while also ensuring its content is protected with digital rights management (DRM) technology.

The new mobile app will also leverage App Cloud’s seamless integration with the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform, which is currently used to power video content across TVNZ’s Web properties and for the desktop version of TVNZ onDemand.

TVNZ’s new onDemand smartphone and tablet app will allow viewers to easily watch full, advertising-supported episodes of popular TVNZ programming, such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “One Born Every Minute,” “The Mentalist,” and “The Amazing Race Australia,” while also ensuring the content is protected, thanks to Brightcove’s support for DRM technologies such as Google Widevine and Adobe Access.