"TV Guide Mobile" available now on android market

TVGuide.com, now reaching 23 million unique users per month, recently announced that it is launching a TV listings and entertainment news application exclusively for Android. Developed in collaboration with Roundbox, TV Guide Mobile will allow users to quickly and easily find out when their favorite TV shows are on and where to watch them. Users will also receive TVGuide.com's breaking entertainment news, scoops, episode recaps and daily TV hot lists. Find the app in Android Market by searching for "TV Guide Mobile" from your Android phone.



TVGuide.com's mobile product portfolio also includes an iPhone application with 1 million installations since its October 2009 release and mobile website m.tvguide.com, which has optimized the TVGuide.com experience on Web-enabled cell phones since April 2008.



The mobile product will allow users to keep lists of their favorite TV channels and shows on their Android phone. Users can browse listings by time to see what's on now or up to 14 days in advance, or can search by show name, cast member, episode title and episode/program description.





