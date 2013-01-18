Télé Bruxelles creates new on-air look for newscasts

Belgium’s Télé Bruxelles has begun using Chyron’s Channel Box² channel branding system to bring rich branding and graphical elements to live productions.

The Brussels-based broadcaster initially deployed the Channel Box² to enhance its October 2012 coverage of municipal elections. As it completes a new graphics package for daily newscasts, Télé Bruxelles will leverage the Chyron system to incorporate dynamic presentations into its live news productions.

“Chyron’s Channel Box² is enabling us to revitalize our newscasts with fresh, dynamic graphic elements,” said Fabian Schewebach, project manager and audiovisual technician at Télé Bruxelles.

“Using it to integrate RSS feeds, touch screen and iPad control, and social media feeds into our live newscasts, we will be able to offer our viewers a far more engaging and sophisticated news product. Despite the many different ways in which it allows graphics to interact, the system itself is easy to operate.”

The Chyron system allows users to generate 3-D animations and play them to air in real time. All animations created in Lyric PRO, including rotating 3-D objects with live data, are instantly available in Channel Box², giving productions a high-quality graphical look without requiring any pre-rendering. With Channel Box², Télé Bruxelles staff can automate credit squeezes, produce promos live to air and dynamically update text, images and movie files.

Built on Chyron’s Lyric technology, Channel Box² allows users to access any data, including RSS feeds, traffic, financial, weather, elections, tickers, promos, snipes and social media, and publish it to air anywhere and anytime. Channel Box² software also features SHOUT, Chyron’s social media editor, a software-based solution that allows the operator to monitor and pull incoming tweets or Facebook posts from any feed and quickly display them on air.