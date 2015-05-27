Thomson Video Networks Enables HD at Italian OTT Op

RENNES, FRANCE—Thomson Video Networks announced that independent Italian OTT provider Chili is using the Vibe VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC encoding platform to deliver HEVC 4K content via its pay TV movie service platform. In addition, Chili is protecting that content using watermarking technology from NexGuard, a Civolution company and Thomson Video Networks technology partner.



Chili, which has been rolled out in Italy, Poland, Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom, provides on-demand movies and electronic sell-through content via multiple devices.



The Vibe VS7000 and NexGuard Streaming video watermarking enabled Chili to offer an ultra HD service that delivers premium video quality and full compliance with the MovieLabs specifications for UHD content protection. This new ultra HD service comes as an addition to Chili’s online streaming service, which reaches more than 460,000 consumers worldwide. Chili launched its new ultra HD service in late May.

