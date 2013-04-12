THAT Corp. releases current-feedback amplifier
The THAT 1583 from THAT Corp. is a high-performance current-feedback amplifier designed for differential microphone preamplifier and bus summing applications. It offers a more versatile configuration than traditional designs, and can yield lower noise at low gains and lower distortion overall. The new amplifier also offers a higher slew rate than previous amplifier designs.
Three external resistors (RA, RB, and RG) determine the amplifier’s gain. These make it possible to optimize noise and bandwidth over a wide range of gains, as well as optimize the taper of gain vs. rotation in variable-gain, pot-controlled applications.
In addition to analog-controlled applications, the 1583 is designed to mate with the company's series of Digital Preamplifier Controller ICs to produce an optimized, digitally controlled preamplifier.
